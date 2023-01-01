Sarah, Duchess of York recalls getting 'arrested' at party with Princess Diana

Sarah, Duchess of York has recalled how she and Princess Diana were once "arrested" at a bachelorette party.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the British royal recounted how she and Diana decided to dress up as police officers for her "hen party" prior to her marriage to now ex-husband, Prince Andrew, in 1986.

"It was extraordinary, because we went to a nightclub, of course, you go to a nightclub with the Princess of Wales, then Princess of Wales," she smiled, remembering how the bar staff weren't impressed with their costumes. "(Diana) was very good at her costume. We sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, 'Excuse me, this is a members' club and it's for fun and we don't serve police officers here.'"

After leaving the venue, Sarah - also known as Fergie - claimed she and Diana were "arrested" by parks police for "impersonating" officers and thrown into the back of the van.

"We were then arrested... we go in the back of the van," the 63-year-old continued, adding that Diana was quick to spot some "smoky bacon flavoured crisps" and "started taking them and eating them".

After realising who was in the van, the officers were quick to let Sarah and Diana go.

Elsewhere, Fergie insisted that she doesn't "miss" her late friend, who died in a car accident at the age of 36 in 1997, as "she's with me all day".

"She and I laughed a lot... we got into trouble a lot," she quipped. "(Diana) used to tell me the worst story, joke story, just before I had to be serious."