Owen Wilson was determined to quote Sean Penn in Paint film

Owen Wilson was determined to quote Sean Penn in his new movie Paint.

In the upcoming comedy, The Royal Tenenbaums actor plays Carl Nargle - a fictional character based on The Joy of Painting host Bob Ross.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, Wilson explained that though it is inspired by the life and career of Ross, Nargle's "personal life is in a little bit more disarray".

Host Jimmy then went on to play a teaser clip, in which Nargle is seen sitting in a forest and listening to birds chirping.

He comments, "When's the last time you heard somebody say something that interesting?"

In response to the clip, Wilson explained that the line was actually a reference to something he once heard Penn say.

"It was funny though watching that preview that line that I say...Where I say, 'When's the last time you heard somebody say something that interesting?' I was watching Sean Penn do promotion for that movie he directed (2007 film) Into the Wild," the 54-year-old recalled. "And he's sitting right by a fire in Alaska. And, like, a wolf starts howling while he's answering the question (and) he stops and he said that. And I was like, 'That's so cool.' And I saved it."

Paint, also starring Michaela Watkins and Wendi McLendon-Covey, is set to be released in the U.S. on 7 April.