Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson to reunite for new comedy series

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are reuniting for an Apple TV+ comedy series.



The True Detective co-stars will play versions of themselves in a half-hour comedy series for the streaming platform, created by Schitt's Creek writer/producer David West Read.



Apple TV+ describes the upcoming 10-episode series as "a heartfelt odd couple love story centered on the unique and captivating connection between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson". Their friendship faces challenges as their families attempt to live together on McConaughey’s Texas ranch.



Harrelson, McConaughey and Read will also executive produce the unnamed series alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television as well as Bill Bost and Jeremy Plager.



McConaughey and Harrelson first appeared on TV together in the debut season of HBO's True Detective, for which they were both nominated for Emmys and Golden Globes in 2015.



Their friendship, however, spans many years, and they have co-starred in several films, including 1998's Welcome to Hollywood, 1999's EDtv and 2008's Surfer Dude.