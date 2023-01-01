Special prosecutor steps down from Alec Baldwin involuntary manslaughter case

The special prosecutor working on Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter case has stepped down from her role.



In a statement on Tuesday, special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced she had resigned from her role investigating the actor for involuntary manslaughter over the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October 2021.



"After much reflection, I have made the difficult decision to step down as special prosecutor in the Rust case. My priority in this case - and in every case I've prosecuted in my 25-year career - has been justice for the victim," Reeb wrote in the statement. "However, it has become clear that the best way I can ensure justice is served in this case is to step down so that the prosecution can focus on the evidence and the facts, which clearly show a complete disregard for basic safety protocols led to the death of Halyna Hutchins. I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand."



The actor's legal team had previously requested to disqualify Reeb as special prosecutor, and a 27 March court date had been set for a hearing to determine whether she would be kept in the role.



His defence team had claimed that Reeb's appointment as special prosecutor was unconstitutional because she is also an elected Republican state legislator.



On 31 January, Baldwin was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of the Rust cinematographer. He pleaded not guilty in February.



A preliminary hearing will take place in May to decide whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a trial.