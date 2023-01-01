Paris Hilton advises Lindsay Lohan to 'soak in every moment' of becoming a mother

Paris Hilton has offered up some advice to Lindsay Lohan following her pregnancy announcement.

The Mean Girls actress announced on Tuesday that she was expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas, and later that evening, her good friend Paris was asked for her reaction to the news.

"I'm so excited for her," she told Entertainment Tonight at a book signing event in New York. "I know that she's always wanted to be a mom and she seems like she's in such an amazing place with her new man, so I'm just happy for her."

The 42-year-old welcomed her first child, a son named Phoenix, with her husband Carter Reum in January, and she advised Lindsay to take in every moment with her baby once it arrives.

"Just take in all the special moments because they grow up so fast!" she shared. "(Phoenix) is only two months old, but every day he's growing more and more. So it's just good to soak in every moment."

At the Paris: The Memoir event, the socialite also told Access Hollywood that it was exciting to see "all of my friends growing up and starting families on their own" and that every moment with a new child is "so precious".

Speaking to Extra, she added that motherhood is going to be "the most incredible experience" in Lindsay's life.

Elsewhere, Lindsay's ex-girlfriend, DJ Samantha Ronson, reacted to the star's pregnancy announcement, telling TMZ, "I wish her all the best. It's always great news when someone is expecting a baby."

Lindsay's Mean Girls co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert also commented on her announcement on Instagram, with Amanda calling it "wonderful news" and Lacey writing that she is "thrilled" for her.