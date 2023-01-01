Bindi Irwin 'healing' following major endometriosis surgery

Bindi Irwin has updated her fans on her health after undergoing major surgery to treat endometriosis.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 24-year-old Australian conservationist posted a photo of herself in bed holding a bunch of red roses and thanked fans for their support.

"Healing... I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis," she wrote. "Thank you with all my heart for sharing. I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can't wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way."

Last week, Bindi, who is the eldest child of Steve and Terri Irwin, revealed she had undergone surgery for endometriosis after suffering from insurmountable fatigue, pain, and nausea for 10 years.

"Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn't live like I was," she wrote beside a hospital photo. "Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst. (The doctor's) first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?' Validation for years of pain is indescribable."

Endometriosis is a condition in which cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.