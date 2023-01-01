Gwyneth Paltrow sparks backlash after detailing 'wellness routine'

Gwyneth Paltrow has sparked backlash online after sharing details of her "wellness routine".

In an interview with Dr Will Cole for The Art of Wellness podcast published on Monday, the actress/entrepreneur was asked about her typical diet.

Revealing that she eats dinner early in the evening and tends to do a "nice intermittent fast" at night, Gwyneth went on to explain that she has coffee in the morning in order not to "spike" her blood sugar and eats around midday.

"I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days," she said, before noting that she will then do an hour of exercise before sitting in a sauna for 30 minutes. "For dinner, I try to do it according to paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It's important for me to support my detox."

After the clip began to circulate on social media, many followers began to question the Goop founder's eating habits.

"This literally sounds like a colonoscopy prep," one user wrote, while another queried, "What is she detoxing? Black coffee, bone broth and vegetables?"

Elsewhere, a follower joked, "So you're good, Gwyneth? you're doing okay? everything's going well?"

In light of the comments, popular dietitian Lauren Cadillac posted a clip on TikTok in which she reacted to Gwyneth's eating plan.

"Here's a gentle reminder to stop taking health and wellness advice from celebrities," she wrote in the caption. "This woman is 5'9" and that's all she's eating throughout the day ?!? This isn't wellness. This is disordered."

Meanwhile, Jameela Jamil urged fans not to listen to Hollywood stars who talk about their diets and lifestyle.

"Most of them have some sort of disordered eating. Not all. But f**king most," the actress, who is a vocal advocate for body positivity, wrote on Instagram. "Just scroll and talk to professional nutritionists. Not a bunch of traumatised women who are mocked and scrutinised over their appearance daily."

Gwyneth, 50, has not yet responded to the backlash.