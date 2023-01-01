Chris Appleton confirms Lukas Gage romance

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has confirmed he's dating actor Lukas Gage.

The pair sparked dating rumours after they were snapped together on vacation in Mexico last month.

And during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chris revealed he and The White Lotus star are "very much in love".

"Anyone in your life we should know about?" asked Drew, to which the entrepreneur replied, "Actually, yeah. Listen, I'm very happy. Very much in love, and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special so."

Drew described Chris, who counts Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez among his A-list clients, as the "world's greatest catch" and showed a cute snap of the new couple to the audience.

"I can't think of anyone who deserves happiness more," she continued, with Chris exclaiming: "Cheers to love!"