Brooke Shields recently apologised to Dean Cain for her handling of relationship

Brooke Shields recently apologised to her ex-boyfriend Dean Cain for letting the shame she felt about her body and sexuality affect their relationship.

In an interview with People, the actress/model opened up about how the attention on her body and sexuality as "the most famous virgin in the world" affected her earlier relationships, including her time with her Princeton University classmate.

"We had a great relationship, broke up, got back together again after three years. And that should have been a delicious time for me of reveling in it and feeling proud and free because I was in love," she shared.

"But it was as if I was just paralysed from shame, thinking everybody was going to know, thinking of letting my fans down because I had professed one thing."

The 57-year-old went on to reveal that she reached out to Cain, who went on to play Superman in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, "a few years back" to apologise for not enjoying losing her virginity more.

"He just was so loyal and loving and just so in love. And I did not make it easy," she reflected. "I said, 'I'm sorry for you, and I'm really sorry for me.'"

Brooke, who starred in 1978's Pretty Baby at the age of 12, has previously expressed her regret over publicly revealing her virginity status.

Her documentary, Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which examines the sexual objectification she endured as a child actor, debuts on Hulu on 3 April.