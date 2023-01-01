Eric André calls Chet Hanks a 'liar' following Instagram tirade

Eric André has insisted everything Chet Hanks said about him in his Instagram rant is a "bold-faced lie".

The feud between the comedian and Tom Hanks's son began earlier this week when Eric claimed in an interview with Rolling Stone that Chet "broke" the crew of his sketch series, The Eric André Show, with his "dangerous" behaviour and called him "emotionally disturbed".

The actor/musician responded in a video on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, claiming Eric is badmouthing him because he "outshined" the funnyman and made him "shook" on the set of his own show.

"There's a lot of f**king weirdos in Hollywood, but I didn't think you were one of them," he continued. "I thought you were funny and cool, but turns out you're just a p**sy, dude."

The stand-up star reposted the video on his Instagram Stories and promoted the upcoming series of the show with laughing emojis. However, a few hours later, he returned and recorded his own video.

"Guys, everything Chet Hanks just said about me is a f**king bold-faced lie. He's a f**king liar. And I dare him to take a f**king DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his f**king father," he angrily stated.

He tagged Chet in the post alongside a middle finger emoji.

In the original interview, Eric alleged, "He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bulls**t! He's not well. How did (Chet's half-brother) Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?"

In his Instagram video, Chet confirmed he picked up a dirt bike and started riding it around the set, but he got off after the crew expressed concern.