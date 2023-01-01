Steven Yeun: Marvel wasn't on my bucket list

Steven Yeun says that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) wasn't on his "bucket list".

The 39-year-old actor has been cast in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster 'Thunderbolts' but explained that the big appeal of the project was to work with director Jake Schreier again after the pair collaborated on the TV series 'Beef'.

Steven told Empire magazine: "I don't know if it was explicitly on my bucket list. It was more the story, getting to work with Jake Schreier again, who directed 'Beef', and what his intentions were."

'The Walking Dead' actor is believed to have a significant role in the superhero flick and revealed that film bosses had a "very clear" idea about what they wanted from his character.

Yeun said: "The intentions of this particular character that they wanted me to play were very clear, and that's what drew me to the film."

Steven features in an ensemble cast for 'Thunderbolts' alongside Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Olga Kurylenko.

Little is known about the plot of the movie but the comics revolve around a group of villains who are sent on missions commissioned by the government. It is slated for release in July 2024.

Steven is also going to feature in Bong Joon-Ho's film 'Mickey 17' and has learnt a lot through his work with the Oscar-winning director.

He said: "I really learn so much from him. There's this camaraderie that he allows me to participate in with him that I really appreciate. At the end of filming ('Mickey 17'), I remember turning to him as we shot my last scene, and I was like, 'I learned a lot... and thank you.'"