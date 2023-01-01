Ben Affleck reveals what he whispered to Jennifer Lopez at 2023 Grammy Awards

Ben Affleck has finally shared what he whispered to Jennifer Lopez at 2023 Grammy Awards.

Shortly after the prizegiving aired in February, a series of memes showing the actor appearing bored went viral, as did a clip showing an exchange between Ben and his superstar wife in which she appeared to prompt him to appear more enthusiastic.

Asked about the memes during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, Ben insisted that he had a "good time" at the event.

"I saw (host Trevor Noah approach) and I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn't know they were rolling," he recalled. "I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I'm going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f**king not leave.' That's a husband-and-wife thing."

Ben went on to note that he wasn't bothered by the memes suggesting he was unimpressed by the entertainment but felt hurt by the claims that he had been drinking.

"I've gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I'm drunk. (But at the Grammys) they were like, 'He's drunk.' And I thought, that's interesting," the 50-year-old continued. "That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it's wise to acknowledge addiction because there's a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivises people from making their lives better."

Ben, who has been open about his struggles with alcoholism, has been sober since early 2020.