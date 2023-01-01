Christina Ricci claims she was threatened with lawsuit over sex scene

Christina Ricci has claimed she was once threatened with a lawsuit over refusing to film a sex scene in a certain way.

During an appearance on The View on Wednesday, the actress was asked for her take on how Hollywood has changed from when she was a child star in the early '90s compared to now.

"It's really great. Us older ladies talk about it all the time. It's amazing to see that they don't necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through," she said. "They're able to say, 'I don't want to do this sex scene,' 'I'm not going to be naked.' They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do. Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn't want to do this sex scene in a certain way. It's really changed and it's great to see."

Christina didn't offer up any further details.

But during a conversation with Sydney Sweeney for Variety last year, the Yellowjackets star discussed how someone on a movie set had claimed they would take legal action against her.

"I remember once on a movie saying I wasn't comfortable with something and they threatened to sue me if I didn't do it," the 43-year-old said. "That would never happen now. I didn't do it anyway. And they didn't sue me."

Christina is currently promoting the second season of Yellowjackets, which is set to premiere on 26 March.