Hugh Grant mocks Drew Barrymore's 'horrendous' singing in Music & Lyrics

Hugh Grant has mocked Drew Barrymore for her singing in the Music & Lyrics film.

While speaking to WIRED for a new interview, the Bridget Jones’s Diary star has recalled production on the film Music & Lyrics, in which he and his co-star Drew were asked to sing.

“I’m auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some,” Hugh dished of the 2007 romantic comedy. “Drew Barrymore was in that film with me and I don’t think she’d mind me saying her singing is just horrendous.”

He added, “I’ve heard dogs bark better than she sings.”

However, the actor noted after the film’s editors “tuned her up” in post production, Drew “sounded way better than me because she’s got heart and voice and rock ‘n’ roll”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hugh recounted filming the last scene in 1999’s Notting Hill. The movie followed Julia Roberts playing Anna Scott, a famous actress falling in love with bookshop owner William Thacker (Hugh).

“In that nauseating moment on the bench at the end, I’m reading Captain Corelli’s Mandolin by Louis de Bernières, which was going to be (late director Roger Michell’s) next film,” he shared. “So it’s a little in-joke from Roger Michell, God rest his soul.”

Roger passed away in 2021 at the age of 65.

He was originally slated to develop an adaptation of Mandolin in the 1990s, but pulled out after suffering a heart attack in 1999. The Mandolin film premiered in 2001, directed by John Madden and starring Nicholas Cage and Penelope Cruz.

Additionally, Hugh addressed being caught last month losing his temper at a “nice local woman” while filming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.