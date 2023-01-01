Brianne Howey and Matt Ziering expecting first child together

Brianne Howey has announced she was expecting her first child with Matt Ziering.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the Ginny & Georgia star shared her baby bump with fans - revealing she and her husband Matt were expecting.

“My forever new +1,” Brianne captioned the post, which showcased her growing belly in her pre-Hugo Boss Fashion Show outfit. “Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection!”

Brianne and Matt wed in July 2021 in a California ceremony, over five years after first meeting.

“It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love,” the actress told People of the event afterwards. “The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined.”

The couple has also dished to Los Angeles Magazine about how they first got together, with Brianne recalling, “We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in LA,” and Matt clarifying, “Wasn’t totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we’re here!”