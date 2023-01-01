Drew Barrymore responds to Hugh Grant calling her singing 'horrendous' in Music and Lyrics

Drew Barrymore has playfully responded to Hugh Grant calling her a "horrendous" singer on the set of their 2007 romantic comedy Music and Lyrics.

In a recent interview with Wired, the British actor reflected on making the movie, in which they play songwriters, and claimed Drew's "singing is just horrendous" and he had "heard dogs bark better than she sings".

Drew delivered a wholesome response to Hugh on Instagram on Thursday by posting a video of her singing Way Back into Love, their duet from the film, into a hairbrush.

After singing a few lines, Drew looked into the camera and playfully said, "Oh, Hugh-bert, Hubert, that's for you."

She captioned the post, "#SingForHughGrant JOIN ME," and wrote over the video, "My response to Hugh Grant."

In the Wired interview, the Bridget Jones's Diary actor was asked if he actually sang in the movie, in which he plays a faded pop star, and he confirmed he did, although he was "auto-tuned a bit, but not as much as some". After criticising Drew's vocal abilities, he revealed her singing was better than his in the finished product because she was tuned up in post-production.

"Once they tuned her up, she sounded way better than me, because she's got heart and voice and rock 'n' roll. Whereas I sounded like Julie Andrews and I'm meant to be kind of rock 'n' roll as well," he added.