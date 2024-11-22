Barry Keoghan in talks to join Paul Mescal in Gladiator sequel

Barry Keoghan is reportedly in talks to join fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal in Ridley Scott's untitled Gladiator sequel.



The Banshees of Inisherin star is reportedly circling the role of Emperor Geta in the follow-up to Scott's 2000 historical epic, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While Geta was a real Roman emperor, the sequel's story is not based on true events.



In the original film, Russell Crowe played Maximus, a former general forced into becoming a gladiator under the rule of the evil Roman emperor Commodus, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix.



Keoghan's fellow 2023 Oscar nominee Mescal has already been cast as Lucius, the son of Maximus' lover Lucilla and the nephew of Commodus. In the original film, Lucius was portrayed by Spencer Treat Clark while Lucilla was played by Connie Nielsen.



The sequel will be directed and produced by Scott from a script by David Scarpa, who previously wrote the screenplays for Scott's movies All the Money in the World and Napoleon.



According to the outlet, Scott is reuniting with a few members of the original crew for the sequel, including director of photography John Mathieson, production designer Arthur Max and costume designer Janty Yates.



The Gladiator sequel was originally intended to go into production quickly after it was announced in 2018, but then Scott ended up directing two episodes of the sci-fi TV show Raised by Wolves and the films House of Gucci, The Last Duel and Napoleon first.



The sequel is scheduled to be released on 22 November 2024.