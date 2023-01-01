Julia Fox 'embarrassed' by brother's recent arrest

Julia Fox has admitted she is "embarrassed" by her brother's recent arrest as part of a weapons and drugs bust.

Christopher Fox was arrested earlier this month and slapped with a string of firearm and drug charges after police seized several ghost guns and drug-manufacturing equipment from his and their father's New York City apartment. Their father, Thomas Fox, was also arrested as part of the sting but was subsequently released.

Breaking her silence about her family's legal drama in a TikTok on Thursday, Julia began by insisting her father was not involved in the situation and that her brother has always been "the sweetest, most gentle, kind, soft-spoken" person.

She continued, "But I will say that both my brother and I have a lot of trauma and the difference is that I'm scrappy, I'm a fighter, I threw my aggression and was able to release that rage, whereas, for Christopher, he internalised it. I can say the silver lining to this whole ordeal is that he's finally going to get the help that I've been trying to get him for so long.

"I wish I could say more but obviously I don't want to damage his case or anything like that but I will say that I'm just embarrassed."

According to Page Six, the Uncut Gems star co-signed a $450,000 (£370,000) bond to get Christopher out of Rikers Island jail on Monday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on 4 May.