Tyra Banks steps down as host of Dancing with the Stars

Tyra Banks has stepped down as the host of Dancing with the Stars after three seasons.



The former model explained in an interview with TMZ on Thursday that "it's time" for her to quit the show and focus on expanding her business empire.



"I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV - but behind the scenes," Tyra shared. "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor... from the ballroom to the boardroom, baby!"



The 49-year-old revealed she is planning to bring her ice cream brand, SMiZE & DREAM, to the U.S. later this year after a rollout in several other countries. She is also producing TV projects, including a "new business show".



"I'm an entrepreneur at heart... I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV," Tyra added. "But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show."



Tyra joined DWTS as a host and executive producer in 2020 as the replacement for longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.



The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro co-hosted the show with Tyra in 2022. It is not known if he will continue hosting solo.



Tyra has followed in the footsteps of longtime DWTS judge Len Goodman and professional dancers Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas, who have all announced their departure from the Disney+ show ahead of season 32.