The Wire actor Lance Reddick dies

The Wire star Lance Reddick has died.

According to editors at TMZ, the actor/musician passed away at his Studio City, Los Angeles home on Friday morning. Reddick was 60.

The cause of death remains unknown, but law enforcement sources reported that it appeared to be a result of "natural causes".

Reddick was possibly best known for playing Cedric Daniels in The Wire, but also appeared in several other major TV shows, including Fringe, Bosch, and Lost.

As for film roles, the actor starred as Charon in the John Wick franchise and as David Gentry in 2019's Angel Has Fallen.

In light of the sad news, a number of Hollywood stars have paid tribute to Reddick.

Wendell Pierce described his The Wire co-star as a "man of great strength and grace" in a heartfelt Twitter post.

"The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family," he tweeted. "An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here."

Jeffrey Dean Morgan called Reddick an "amazing actor and even more amazing dude", while Ben Stiller remembered the Maryland native as a "beautiful person" who once worked with his mother Anne Meara in the play Afterplay.

"He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost," he added.