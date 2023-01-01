Riley Keough 'cried' when asked to sing like Lady Gaga for Daisy Jones & The Six audition

Riley Keough has recalled how she "cried" when she was asked if she could sing like Lady Gaga for a Daisy Jones & The Six audition.



In the new TV miniseries, based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the actress plays the titular character - a singer-songwriter who joins a band in the 1970s.



Reflecting on the audition process during an interview for Porter magazine, Riley admitted that she didn't have much experience in singing, despite being the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and daughter of Lisa Marie Presley.



"I called my agent and I was like, 'I don't know how to get my voice to do that,'" she recalled. "They said, 'Try singing a Lady Gaga song and see what happens' - and I was like, 'Sing Lady Gaga? Are you out of your mind?!' I sat in my car and cried because I was like, 'I can't do it'. I hated not being able to do it."



After working with a vocal coach, Riley managed to find her own voice and landed the part.



And in addition to studying a variety of female artists to get ready for filming, she also looked to the likes of Led Zeppelin and Jimmy Hendrix for inspiration.



"I pulled influence from men because I felt like Daisy was ahead of her time, in terms of how open and how willing she was to go into a space and be confident. I think that was really hard for women to do," the 33-year-old explained. "I watched so many videos of (singers) in that era to get a sense of their movements. There wasn't the freedom there is now for women, and that is evident in how they behaved on stage. It was much more restricted in the 1970s, so I struggled with that because my body movements are so inherently of my generation."



Daisy Jones & The Six, also starring Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, is now streaming via Prime Video.