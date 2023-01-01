Jenna Ortega determined to give herself a month off this year

Jenna Ortega is determined to give herself a month-long break this year.

The 20-year-old, who has been working in the industry for over 10 years, rose to fame last year when she starred in the Netflix TV show Wednesday, the fifth Scream movie, and the horror X.

Jenna has been working constantly at a hectic pace since then, and while she usually likes to jump straight from project to project, the Scream VI actress has decided it's time for break.

"There's a month of this year that I want to take off, and I've made it very clear that I'm going to take this month off," she shared in an interview with ELLE magazine. "I'm going to travel, I just got a flip phone, I'm just going to be hidden for a while."

However, The Fallout star admitted she has to resist the urge to fill the space with more work.

"I have to work things around my schedule to make sure that that month stays open. There's a part of it that's stressful because it's like, 'Oh my God, can I tell this director that I don't want to work these two weeks? Can I?' I don't know, but I am also making the rules," she stated.

Jenna's upcoming projects include a second season of Wednesday and the movies Finestkind, Winter Spring Summer or Fall, and Miller's Girl. She is also rumoured to be appearing in the Beetlejuice sequel and a seventh Scream movie is widely expected to be announced.