Adam Brody likens rewatching The O.C. to 'looking through a high school yearbook'

Adam Brody was able to enjoy his TV show The O.C. "for the time capsule it is" when he recently rewatched it for the first time in 20 years.

The Ready or Not actor, who found fame playing Seth Cohen in the teen drama between 2003 and 2007, recently rewatched five episodes of the show to prepare for an oral history to mark the 20th anniversary. Accordingly, he enjoyed the nostalgic experience.

"I enjoyed it in a way I hadn't in forever because now all of a sudden I'm looking at it and it's 20 years old," he explained to GQ. "I'm looking at it with a completely different lens and I'm seeing the person I used to be, I'm seeing this life we used to live lead in this world that used to exist. It's like looking through a high school yearbook and all the nostalgia that comes with it that wasn't there, you know, even probably five years ago, let alone 10.

"With that distance, you can let go of so many personal criticisms, or critiques of anything, and just enjoy it for the time capsule it is. And also, it was good."

The 43-year-old, who starred alongside Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie and Rachel Bilson in the show, revealed that creator Josh Schwartz encouraged him to rewatch some episodes to refresh his memory for the oral history project.

"I couldn't remember anything. I just was blank because I haven't seen it in 20 years and I don't remember the storylines," he admitted. "So, I thought I should look at it again, because, hey, maybe I'll enjoy it and have a few more thoughts that might be relevant."