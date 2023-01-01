Lance Reddick's wife Stephanie Reddick pays tribute to late actor

Stephanie Reddick has honoured her late husband Lance Reddick with an emotional tribute.

On Friday, representatives confirmed that The Wire star had passed away at the age of 60 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death remains unknown.

Following the sad news, Lance's wife Stephanie issued a statement via social media.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon. Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them," she wrote, noting that she had seen the tribute from fans of the Destiny video game franchise, in which Lance voiced Commander Zavala. "And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game."

To conclude her message, Stephanie requested any donations be made to MOMCares, an organisation that serves mothers and families in the actor/musician's hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

Meanwhile, a number of celebrities have also paid tribute to Lance.

In a joint statement to E! News, Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski revealed that they would dedicate the fourth instalment of the John Wick franchise to their late colleague.

"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with," they said. "Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

And Halle Berry sent her "heartfelt condolences" to Lance's family.

"I'll never forget the huge smile and heartfelt hug Lance gave me as I walked on the set of John Wick for the first time. His kind, sweet energy lit up every room he was in and his heart was larger than anything in it! Heaven has another angel. You will be missed sweet friend!" she posted on Instagram.