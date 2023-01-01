Gina Rodriguez welcomes first child

Gina Rodriguez and Joe LoCicero have welcomed their first baby together.

In photos obtained by Page Six on Saturday, the Jane the Virgin star was seen walking in Los Angeles with an infant strapped to her chest.

After the snaps circulated online, a representative for Gina confirmed to PopSugar that she had given birth.

However, neither the actress nor her husband has commented on the happy news.

The baby’s name and sex are yet to be revealed.

In July 2022, Gina announced that she was expecting in an Instagram video.

Alongside a close-up of a positive pregnancy test, the 38-year-old wrote, “This birthday hits different.”

Gina and Joe, 36, met while filming Jane the Virgin in 2016. The couple got engaged two years later and wed in May 2019.