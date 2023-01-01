Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome second child - report

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have reportedly welcomed their second child.

According to editors at Us Weekly, the couple became parents to a son named Carson in December.

Representatives for Macaulay and Song have not yet commented on the news.

The pair started dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021.

While Macaulay and Song remain very private, during an interview for E! News in February 2022, the Love Accidentally actress reflected on how her life had changed since she became a mother.

"I never thought that I could really put my career in the backseat," she explained at the time. "But, at the end of the day, if I had to stop doing what I'm doing to be a better mom, I would do it without blinking an eye because my son is the most important thing and I just want to be the best mom for him."

The former Changeland co-stars are also believed to be engaged, with Song photographed sporting a large diamond ring on her ring finger while running errands in Beverly Hills in early 2022.