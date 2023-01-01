Kel Mitchell sends love to Amanda Bynes after she misses convention

Kel Mitchell sent his love to Amanda Bynes after she skipped a convention due to illness over the weekend.



The Hairspray actress had been meant to make an appearance at the '90s Con event held at the Connecticut Convention Center on Saturday, however, she pulled out the previous day, citing sickness.



Despite missing the All That reunion panel, Kel asked fans to "send a prayer" to his former co-star so she would "feel better".



According to Us Weekly, neither Kel nor any of the other panellists - Kenan Thompson, Danny Tamberelli, and Lori Beth Denberg - offered up any further details.



Representatives for the former child star, who fronted the Nickelodeon sketch comedy series between 1996 and 2000, have not yet commented.



Elsewhere at the convention, Kenan shared an update on his and Kel's upcoming Good Burger sequel.



"We've been waiting. We want to get it done and out," he stated.



Amanda has steered clear of the public eye in recent years, with the '90s Con event set to have been one of her first official appearances since her conservatorship was terminated in March 2022.