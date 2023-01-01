Taron Egerton doesn't believe he is 'right choice' to play James Bond

Taron Egerton has dismissed rumours suggesting he could be cast as the next James Bond.

While speaking to The Telegraph for an interview published over the weekend, the Kingsman: The Secret Service star addressed reports suggesting that he was in talks to portray the fictional spy in the next instalment of the 007 franchise.

"I don't think I'm the right choice for it," Taron said of the potential role. "You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that's something that I am still striving for."

He added, "I've always struggled with my weight."

In addition, Taron claimed that playing the character "is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I'm sure I read that (producer) Barbara Broccoli said that it's a 15-year commitment."

Yet, despite his feelings about the role, the Welsh actor also insisted that he has had "zero phone calls" about the part.

Since previous Bond actor Daniel Craig wrapped his last film in the series in 2021 with No Time To Die, actors including Idris Elba, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Regé-Jean Page have all been rumoured to be in the running for the role.