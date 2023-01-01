Selena Gomez becomes first woman to reach 400 million Instagram followers

Selena Gomez has celebrated becoming the first woman to surpass 400 million Instagram followers.

On Sunday, the singer/actress took to her account to express her excitement over becoming the platform's third-most followed celebrity.

"Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you," Selena wrote alongside a slideshow of images showing her embracing her fans at concerts.

In response to the news, a number of the superstar's friends sent her congratulatory messages.

"Love you!!!!!" wrote tennis ace Serena Williams, while TV personality Barbara Corcoran posted, "Insta-hug!"

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo remains the most-followed individual on Instagram, with over 562 million fans, while Lionel Messi follows in second place, with 442 million followers.

Kylie Jenner and Dwayne Johnson round out the top five spots on the list.