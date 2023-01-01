Toni Collette recalls asking intimacy coordinators to leave set

Toni Collette has admitted that she asked intimacy coordinators to leave set because they made her "more anxious".

While speaking to The Times for a new interview, the Australian star discussed how commonplace intimacy coordinators have become in the film and TV industry.

Their purpose is to make actors feel at ease and in control of sex scenes or moments of nudity, however, the About a Boy star admitted the coordinators had the opposite effect on her and made her feel more uncomfortable.

"I think it's only been a couple of times where they've been brought in, and I have very much trusted and felt at ease with the people I was working with," Toni told the outlet. "It just felt like those people who were brought in to make me feel more at ease were actually making me feel more anxious. They weren't helping, so I asked them to leave."

The Little Miss Sunshine actress was then asked if she would have appreciated their presence on set earlier in her career and she noted that "it depends" on the production.

"Because it's a bunch of new people it's a new energy; everyone brings their whole life with them, and it's all thrown in the pot. You never know what you're going to get and it's a miracle that a film ever comes together, let alone thrives," she explained.

"I've been very fortunate in that I've only worked with a few a**eholes over the several decades that I've managed to keep this boat afloat."