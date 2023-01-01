Daisy Edgar-Jones set for role in Twisters

Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to star in 'Twisters'.

The 'Normal People' actress has been cast in the reboot of the hit 1996 film 'Twister' which is being directed by Lee Isaac Chung.

The movie is being co-financed by Warner Bros and the script is being written by Mark L. Smith. It is slated for release in 2024.

'Twister' was a big success when it was released and the film starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton in the lead roles. The original flick was helmed by 'Speed' director Jan De Bont and executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Daisy, 24, previously starred as Kya Clark from North Carolina in the movie 'Where the Crawdads Sing' and the director Olivia Newman revealed that she hired a movement coach to "shed her Britishness" for the film.

The filmmaker said: "Daisy can very easily drop into that very vulnerable, sensitive, shy place but then she also has this incredible grit and resilience that catches you off-guard.

"[She requested a movement coach] to help her shed her Britishness and get into that Southern marsh girl way of being."

The film's producer Elizabeth Gabler revealed that she and Hello Sunshine colleague Reese Witherspoon had considered a number of stars for the role but opted for Daisy after her performance in 'Normal People'.

She said: "We’d been watching the show and were like, ‘Let’s go to Daisy Edgar-Jones right now.’

"We sent her the script on a Thursday and she auditioned on the Sunday, by which time she’d already perfected the accent.

"Daisy brought us all to our knees in her audition, she blew us away."