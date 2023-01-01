Sarah Snook was 'very upset' to learn of Succession ending at final table read

Sarah Snook was "very upset" when she learned that her TV series Succession was coming to an end at the final table read.

The Australian actress, who plays Siobhan 'Shiv' Roy in the HBO drama, revealed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that there were indications that the fourth season of the show would be its last during production. However, the news was not officially confirmed until the cast's read-through of the final episode's script in January.

Recalling her reaction to the news, she said, "I was very upset. I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn't going to be the end."

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong revealed in an interview with The New Yorker in February that he wanted to go out "strong" and end with the upcoming season. However, he admitted he felt "conflicted" and "sad" about his decision, noting it "feels quite perverse to stop" making the hit show.

In her LA Times interview, Snook shared that she wasn't emotionally ready to say goodbye to the series, even though she knew it was better to go out with a bang.

"Emotionally, all of us weren't necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much," she added. "But everything has to come to an end, and it's smart not to let something become a parody of itself."

The fourth and final season of Succession, also starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, premieres on Sunday 26 March.