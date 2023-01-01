Ben Affleck thrilled to be working with Jennifer Lopez on upcoming movie

Ben Affleck is thrilled to be working with his wife Jennifer Lopez on the upcoming movie Unstoppable.

Last week, it was announced that Affleck and Matt Damon's production company Artists Equity is making a movie about wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg, with Lopez to star alongside lead actor Jharrel Jerome.

In a joint interview with Damon on CBS Sunday Morning, Affleck joked about casting his wife in his next movie.

"We always hire the very best performers. And in this case, I can say every single person that's been cast so far I think is the very absolute best choice," he shared. "Can't make it look like she's doing it as a favour to me, but actually, she is."

Affleck went on to explain that he finds such "joy" in working with people he loves, such as Lopez and his childhood best friend Damon.

"What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend," he stated. "Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion's share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend. And if you don't like who you're working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it's one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety and pain for people. And conversely, (if) you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life."

Affleck and Lopez, who married last year, previously starred in the movies Gigli and Jersey Girl in the early 2000s. He will serve as a producer on Unstoppable, which will be directed by William Goldenberg.

Affleck and Damon gave the interview to promote Artists Equity's first release, Air, in which they both star. Affleck also directed the film.