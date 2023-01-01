Mean Girls author planning legal action against Tina Fey and Paramount

Mean Girls author Rosalind Wiseman is preparing to take legal action against Tina Fey and Paramount to be compensated for her contribution to the film's success.



The author of Queen Bees and Wannabees, which inspired the 2004 teen classic, revealed to the New York Post in a new interview that she is considering taking legal action to request compensation for her work.



Wiseman told The Post that she sold Fey and Paramount the rights to adapt her book in 2002 for $400,000 (£330,000), in a contract that also included net profit points - residual gains dependent on the movie's reception at the box office.



The author claimed she has not received any money since 2002, despite the film, written by Fey, being a cultural phenomenon. It has subsequently been adapted into a Broadway musical and an upcoming musical movie.



"I think it's fair for me to be able to get compensated in some way for the work that has changed our culture and changed the zeitgeist," Wiseman explained.



"We created this thing, Tina took my words, she did an extraordinary job with it. She brought it to life and the material has been used and recycled for the last 20 years. I'm clearly recognised and acknowledged by Tina as the source material, the inspiration. I'm recognised and yet I deserve nothing?"



Wiseman chose to work with Fey and Paramount over multiple film offers and she admitted it has been "painful" not having Fey's support as one female writer to another.



"Over the years, Tina's spoken so eloquently about women supporting other women, but it's gotten increasingly clear to me that, in my own personal experience, that's not going to be the experience. You don't just talk about supporting women, you actually do it," Wiseman stated.



Fey has yet to respond to Wiseman's comments.