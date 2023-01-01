Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston celebrate Adam Sandler at Mark Twain Prize ceremony

Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston helped honour their frequent collaborator Adam Sandler as he was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday.

The actresses gave testimonials in honour of Sandler alongside Judd Apatow, Conan O'Brien, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Steve Buscemi, David Spade and Luis Guzmán at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. on Sunday night.

According to The Washington Post, Barrymore and Aniston, who have both played opposite Sandler three times, turned their tribute into a bit by playfully arguing who was his favourite.

Aniston also described the Happy Gilmore star as "someone who leads with kindness and takes care of his friends".

Talking to the outlet on the red carpet before the ceremony, Barrymore heaped praise on her 50 First Dates and Blended co-star.

"Every award that was ever created on the planet should go to Adam because he's a national treasure and he's been keeping us laughing (for years)," she said. "But just as a human being, he's the best person, so everybody roots for him... He's the most deserving person I know."

Accepting the honour at the end of the ceremony, Sandler joked, "As I look at this goofy award I'm holding, I can't help but think that one day it might be the weapon used to bludgeon me in my sleep by a disgruntled intruder or possibly Mr. Rob Schneider."

In earnest, he added, "I wish I gave you guys joke, joke, joke, but I wrote a nice speech instead. Everyone in this room has made my life fun."

Previous recipients of the Mark Twain Prize include Jon Stewart, Bill Murray, David Letterman, Jay Leno, Whoopi Goldberg, Carol Burnett, and Ellen DeGeneres.

The ceremony will be broadcast on CNN on 26 March.