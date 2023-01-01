Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter to open in June

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter will open on 16 June.



The new attraction will take visitors behind-the-scenes of the 'Harry Potter' and 'Fantastic Beasts' movie franchises, with fans able to step on sets including the Hogwarts Great Hall, the Forbidden Forest and Diagon Alley, as well as getting the chance to ride a broomstick, dribk a Butterbeer and join the crowd at a Quidditch game.



Torben Jensen, VP and GM, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter, said: “The Studio Tour is a completely new experience for Harry Potter fans in Japan and I’m so excited to open the doors on 16 June. In addition to fantastic interactive features, multiple photo opportunities and the world’s largest Harry Potter shop, the Studio Tour will exclusively showcase a number of incredible film sets that are one of a kind.”



Exclusive to Tokyo will be the Great Wizarding Express, a set which featured in 'Fantastic Beastds: The Secrets of Dumbledore' and will be staged to depict the scene where Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander leads his friends on a daring mission, so will incorporate mannequins wearing the costume of the magizoologist, Jacob Kowalski, Theseus Scamander, Bunty Broadacre, Yusuf Kama and Eulalia “Lally” Hicks.



The world's largest 'Harry Potter' shop will feature on the site, taking design inspiration from the various shops found on Diagon Alley and featuring 14 themed sections housing 7,000 bespoke and specially-sourced props.



In addition, there will be a choice of restaurants and cafes, which will celebrate traditional British fare such as fish and chips, roast beef and afternoon tea.



Tickets must be pre-booked and will be available to buy from the official website, WBStudioTour.JP, from 22 March.