Amanda Bynes placed on psychiatric hold after walking streets naked - report

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been placed on a psychiatric hold.

According to editors at TMZ, the Hairspray actress was allegedly seen walking naked in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning.

A bystander told the outlet that Amanda waved a car down and told the driver she was "coming down from a psychotic episode" and called emergency services herself.

The 36-year-old was then taken to a police station, where officers decided she need to be placed on a psychiatric hold - which typically lasts 72 hours.

Amanda is now believed to be receiving care in hospital.

Representatives for the California native have not yet responded to the report.

The news comes after Amanda skipped a scheduled appearance at the '90s Con event held at the Connecticut Convention Center on Saturday, citing illness.

In 2014, Amanda announced that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder amid mental health and substance abuse problems.

As a result, her parents were granted a conservatorship over her affairs, which stayed in place until the agreement was officially terminated in March 2022 due to an improvement in her mental health and wellbeing.