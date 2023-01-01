Julia Fox denies taking Ozempic for weight loss

Julia Fox has shut down rumours suggesting she is taking weight-loss medication.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the set of her Forbidden Fruits video podcast, the Uncut Gems star dismissed speculation she is taking diabetes medication Ozempic to lose weight.

"All these people are coming for me saying that I take the weight loss things. People are saying that I'm taking Ozempic or whatever it's called," she insisted. "I'm not and I never have... I would never do that. There are diabetics that need it."

Ozempic is a brand name for the drug semaglutide, a once-weekly non-insulin injection used to treat type 2 diabetes. Reports arose in mid-2022 of Ozempic shortages in the U.S., perpetuated by people using it as a weight-loss drug.

Elsewhere in the interview, Julia responded to the backlash she received after posting her "very underwhelming" apartment tour, in which she revealed she had mice in her home.

"I feel like a lot of people outed themselves for never having been to New York when the outrage about the mouse happened, because it's like, everybody has mice here!" she replied.

"When I was little, I used to have so much fun catching them and releasing them. But now, it's like, I'm tired and, like, do I wanna go catch a mouse after a 16-hour day? No, I'm just gonna convince myself that the mouse is a pet."