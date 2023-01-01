Julianne Hough to co-host Dancing with the Stars

Julianne Hough has signed on to co-host Dancing with the Stars.

Last week, Tyra Banks announced she was stepping down as host of the dance competition show after three seasons.

On Monday, Julianne confirmed that she will join Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host for the upcoming season 32.

"It is such an honour to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," she told Variety in a statement. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

Julianne originally joined the cast of the programme as a professional dancer in 2007 and won two seasons with celebrity partners. She left in 2009, though served as a judge between 2014 and 2017.

For the new season, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Julianne's brother Derek Hough are set to return as judges.

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor. The energy is magnetic every time you step foot into the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again - and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans - for another exciting season," the 34-year-old added.

A release date for season 32 has not yet been announced.