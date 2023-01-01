Jennifer Coolidge wins PETA's 2023 Vegan Queen Award

Jennifer Coolidge has received the PETA Vegan Queen Award.

The White Lotus star has been crowned the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ Vegan Queen in Los Angeles.

According to a press release, the award celebrated Jennifer’s animal rights advocacy dating back to 2003, from her appearance in PETA’s cruelty-free shopping guide to starring in a Super Bowl ad for e.l.f. Beauty.

“Jennifer Coolidge’s huge heart for animals is rivalled only by the size of her talent,” said PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange.

Lange continued, “PETA is crowning her our Vegan Queen this year for using every opportunity she gets to encourage everyone to keep cruelty to animals out of their cuisine, closets, and cosmetics.”

The award was held in recognition of Women’s History Month 2023.

Jennifer’s White Lotus co-star Molly Shannon, her Best In Show co-stars Jane Lynch and the late Fred Willard, and her American Pie co-stars Jason Biggs and Casey Affleck have also previously partnered with the organisation.