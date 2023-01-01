Dave Coulier calls for Full House reboot in Bob Saget's honour

Dave Coulier has called to reboot Full House in honour of the late Bob Saget.

While speaking at ‘90s Con with his Full House castmates Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, and Jodie Sweetin, Dave was asked whether he would ever work on another project related to the series.

The actor responded, “I would love to do Fullest House, where maybe it’s like all of us as adults, and we’re kind of like the Friends cast where we sit around and talk, and we share moments, and we keep Bob’s legacy alive.”

Dave added he loved working with his Full House castmates during the show’s run from 1987 to 1995.

“You either have that chemistry or you don’t,” he said of acting on set, via Fox News. “The days fly by, and you don’t want them to end because we have so much love for each other.”

When asked about Bob, Dave shared, “I have so many memories”, starting from when the pair met at a comedy show when he was 18 years old.

“I was a beginning stand-up comic, and Bob came into Detroit on a comedy tour with (two other comics), and they were brilliant,” he recalled. “I’d only been doing stand-up in clubs for like a couple of weeks, and Bob of course went up third after those two guys, and he was so funny and so polished and so incredible.”

He continued, “(Bob) wrote down his address on a napkin, and I kept it, and said, ‘Just give me a call when you get out to Los Angeles.’ And I thought, ‘Wow, how cool is that?’”