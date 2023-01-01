Matt Damon gets 'nomad' tattoo to honour late father

Matt Damon had the word “nomad” tattooed on his arm in honour of his late father.

In a Monday Instagram post, tattoo artist Winterstone - whose real name is Daniel Winter - revealed he had tatted the Ford v Ferrari star with the word “nomad” on his upper arm.

Daniel shared the actor’s last name spelled backwards was “nomad”, which was symbolic for his late father, Kent Damon.

“Got to tattoo an idol of mine! Such a cool job to have great experiences like these,” the artist wrote, captioning footage of the session. “Pretty rad tattoo with so much meaning!”

Kent died in 2017 at the age of 74. As an actor himself, he co-starred with his son Matt in the 2003 film Stuck on You.

As well as being his family name spelt backwards, Nomad was the name of Kent’s boat, according to Daniel’s post.

Elsewhere in the post, Daniel revealed Matt had spent his “first time tattooing” inscribing a “small universe” on the artist himself.

Previously, Daniel inked the names of Matt’s daughters - Alexia, Isabella, Gia, and Stella - on the space below the new tattoo.