Alexander Skarsgard confirms birth of first child

Alexander Skarsgard has confirmed he is a first-time father.

It was reported in November that the Big Little Lies actor had welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Tuva Novotny. The pair were pictured out and about in New York, with Tuva pushing a stroller and Alexander walking beside her holding a baby wrapped in a blanket.

The Swedish stars never commented at the time, but The Northman actor finally acknowledged his baby news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the season four premiere of Succession on Monday night.

"Congratulations (to) you and your family," ET correspondent Rachel Smith said, to which he replied, "Well, thank you very much, thank you."

When asked if he was enjoying "being a papa", he said, "I am", before showing off a stuffed animal he received from a fan at the premiere.

Tuva debuted her baby bump on the red carpet of the Swedish Elle Awards in April 2022. The baby is her second child; she also shares a 16-year-old daughter named Ella with her ex Nicolai Bjerrum Lersbryggen.

Alexander previously told Chelsea Handler in 2017 that he hopes to have many children one day.

"I want to beat my dad (actor Stellan Skarsgard). He had eight, so I better get cracking, I guess," he joked. "I was born in the '70s. My dad had kids in the '70s, the '80s, the '90s, in the 2000s, and in 2010."

Alexander and Tuva, who appeared together in Lars Von Trier's 2022 series The Kingdom: Exodus, reportedly began dating early last year. However, they have never publicly confirmed their relationship.