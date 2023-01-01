Djimon Hounsou expecting baby with fiancée

Djimon Hounsou is expecting a baby with his fiancée.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired on Tuesday, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actor confirmed he is to be a dad again.

"You and your girlfriend just announced that you're having a baby, right?" asked Kelly, to which he replied, "Yes, thank you... Me and my fiancée."

The TV host added: "Your fiancée! Oh, congratulations, I'm so sorry, I thought it was girlfriend. Next level!"

Djimon didn't share any further details but in a recent interview for The Guardian he divulged that he lives in Atlanta, Georgia with his partner Ri'Za and their toddler son, Fela.

"We're expecting another baby," the 58-year-old continued, before indicating that the new baby is a boy. "I'm really excited about creating a foundation in which he can leverage himself growing up, it's important."

And while Djimon isn't looking forward to the lack of sleep involved with having a newborn, he feels men are typically better prepared for fatherhood when they are older.

"For me, very much so. For men, in general, you need to at least need to be 35 or 40. We're not really much of man until we have achieved some of the challenges that we face," he added.

Djimon also has a 13-year-old son named Kenzo from his relationship with Kimora Lee Simmons.