Zachary Levi believes marketing was 'biggest issue' for Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Zachary Levi believes the marketing of his new movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods was its "biggest issue".

The DC superhero sequel underperformed at the box office during its opening weekend, with its $66.4 million (£54 million) takings falling far below projections.

Its leading man Levi addressed the box office disappointment on Twitter on Tuesday after a user claimed that director Zack Snyder's devout fanbase is "happy for the failure of your film" because they want anything Snyder hasn't directed to flop.

"This is also true. Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone's guess," he replied, before going on to point to the marketing as one of the film's bigger problems.

"But I think the biggest issue we're having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren't aware of that. Which is just a shame," he continued.

Snyder has directed three films in the DC Universe, including Man of Steel and Justice League. Shazam! and its sequel were helmed by David F. Sandberg.

Levi also told his Twitter followers that he has "no issue" with Snyder's fans and named Man of Steel as the director's best DC movie.

"My issue is with anyone who wishes to destroy something, simply because it's not what they want. That comes from hate, not love," he added.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, also starring Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, was released last week.