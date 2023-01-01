Gisele Bündchen breaks silence on 'heartbreaking' Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen has described her divorce from Tom Brady as "the death of my dream".

The Brazilian model and the American football superstar, who share two children together, announced in October last year that they had finalised their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Opening up about the split in a cover interview with Vanity Fair, the catwalk star described the divorce as "the death of my dream".

"It's tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?" she said. "You give everything you got to achieve your dream. You give a hundred percent of yourself, and it's heartbreaking when it doesn't end up the way you hoped for, and worked for, but you can only do your part."

Gisele also addressed the "very hurtful" allegation that she gave Tom an ultimatum to make him choose between their marriage or his football career, particularly after he walked back his retirement announcement in 2022.

The 42-year-old called the claim "the craziest thing I've ever heard" and added that the breakdown of a marriage "takes years to happen".

"Like, I would give up my dream because of..." Gisele said, before trailing off. When the writer suggested "one more season", the supermodel replied, "Wow, people really made it about that. What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white."

The former Victoria's Secret Angel explained that she and Tom "wanted different things" and called it quits to "truly live the life that you want to live".

Gisele insisted that she "loved every bit of" their marriage and has "no regrets" about the course of their relationship, noting that they still work as a team for their son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart," she shared.

Tom retired from American football for good in February.