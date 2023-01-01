Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries after crashing car into gate

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke reportedly suffered minor injuries after crashing his car into a gate in Malibu, California earlier this month.



According to TMZ, police officers responded to a call of a single-car collision on 15 March and found the 97-year-old star behind the wheel of a Lexus that he'd crashed into a gate.



The Mary Poppins actor reportedly told the police that he lost control of the vehicle after it slid on the wet road.



Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Van Dyke was bleeding from the nose and mouth and may have suffered a concussion. He was treated for his injuries at the scene and a friend picked him up and drove him home.



A spokesman for the Malibu Police Department confirmed to CNN that the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star suffered "minor injuries".



Police sources told TMZ that drugs and alcohol were not involved in the accident. However, cops have reportedly submitted documents to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) for Van Dyke to retake his driving test, due to his advancing age.



Van Dyke appeared on TV last month when he was unveiled on The Masked Singer U.S., making him the oldest contestant to perform on the show.