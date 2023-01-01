Aaron Sorkin feared he'd 'never be able to write again' after suffering stroke

Aaron Sorkin was worried he wouldn't be able to write again after he suffered a stroke in November.

The writer/director revealed in an interview with The New York Times on Wednesday that he kept crashing into walls and corners when he woke up in the night, and the next morning, spilled his orange juice.

He called up his doctor, who told him to come in for an examination immediately, and was told his blood pressure was so high "you're supposed to be dead." He was diagnosed with a stroke.

For about a month after the diagnosis, The West Wing creator slurred his words, struggled to type, and couldn't sign his name. Although he still can't taste food particularly well, Sorkin is otherwise recovered.

"There was a minute when I was concerned that I was never going to be able to write again," he said, "and I was concerned in the short-term that I wasn't going to be able to continue writing Camelot."

He later added, "Let me make this very, very clear. I'm fine. I wouldn't want anyone to think I can't work. I'm fine."

The 61-year-old, who had smoked two packs of cigarettes a day since high school, quit smoking cold turkey after his diagnosis, overhauled his diet, and increased his workouts.

"Mostly it was a loud wake-up call," he shared. "I thought I was one of those people who could eat whatever he wanted, smoke as much as he wanted, and it's not going to affect me. Boy, was I wrong."

The Social Network writer gave the interview to promote the Broadway revival of the musical Camelot, which he has rewritten, ahead of its opening next month.