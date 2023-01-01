Jennifer Aniston reveals Adam Sandler teases her about boyfriend choices

Adam Sandler isn’t afraid to roast Jennifer Aniston about her love life.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, host Jimmy asked the Friends actress whether she and the comedy star ever offer each other career advice.

In response, Jennifer admitted her longtime pal doesn't always approve of her boyfriends.

"If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?' Usually based on someone I'm dating," she said, before imitating Adam's voice and commenting, "What are you doing? What's wrong with you?"

Jennifer went on to note that she tends to take care of her Murder Mystery 2 co-star whenever they work together.

"He's so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does and he doesn't take care of himself," the 54-year-old continued. "I'm sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this. I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he is exhausted. I'm like the mobile pharmacy. I'm the set medic."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Jimmy joked that he was surprised to see Adam dressed in a suit when he was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center over the weekend as he is known for his casual attire.

"He kind of looks like he's just playing dress up. He kind of just seems very uncomfortable," noted Jennifer, before going on to blame editors at Vogue for making him a "style icon of sorts". "Now it's his thing: (He says), 'Vogue said I'm amazing like this.' So, thanks, Vogue."

Murder Mystery 2 is set to begin streaming via Netflix on 31 March.