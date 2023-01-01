Gisele Bündchen denies she's dating Tom Brady's friend

Gisele Bündchen has shot down a rumour suggesting she is dating Jeffrey Soffer.

Last week, editors at The Daily Mail reported the Brazilian supermodel was "spending time" with the billionaire property developer following her divorce from sportsman Tom Brady.

But in an interview for the April 2023 issue of Vanity Fair, Gisele insisted Jeffrey is simply one of her ex-husband's friends.

"He's Tom's friend, not my friend," she told the outlet. "I wouldn't be with his friend. I wouldn't be with this guy."

Gisele went on to indicate she resented the implication she was interested in Jeffrey, 55, as a result of his wealth.

"They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money-it's ridiculous," the 42-year-old continued.

Gisele finalised her divorce from Tom, the father of her two children, last October following 13 years of marriage.

Elsewhere in the interview, the blonde beauty also denied she is dating her Brazilian ji-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she sighed, adding that she appreciates Joaquim as a teacher and friend. "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."